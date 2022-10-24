Google Pixel 7 Pro ideal device for Indians in hybrid era

New Delhi, Oct 24: Google, known for its Search engine, has been trying to gain a footprint in the global smartphone market and with the Pixel 7 series, the company has put its best foot forward to date.
The redesigned Pixel 7 Pro, powered by next-generation Tensor G2 processor and Android 13, offers a great upgrade over the 6 series, in both the software and hardware departments.
As we already know that Pixel phones are best remembered for their camera qualities, zero bloatware and a true Android experience, 7 Pro takes those experiences a notch ahead for its Indian fans.