Govt officials involved in ‘intimidating’ critical media outlets in India: US Report

"Independent media were active and generally expressed a wide variety of views," said the India section of the 2021 Country Report on Human Rights Practices released by the State Department as mandated by the Congress.

"There were reports from journalists and NGOs that government officials at both the local and national levels were involved in intimidating critical media outlets through physical harassment and attacks, pressuring owners, targeting sponsors, encouraging frivolous lawsuits, and in some areas blocking communication services, such as mobile telephones and the internet, and constraining freedom of movement," it said.