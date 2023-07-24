Gravity of cyber risks will increase with disruptive technologies: NSA Ajit Doval at BRICS meet

Johannesburg [South Africa]: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval participated in the 'Friends of BRICS' meeting in Johannesburg in South Africa on Monday.

Apart from BRICS, the following Friends of BRICS countries - Belarus, Burundi, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kazakhstan and Cuba - also participated in the meeting.

Sources said the issue of cybersecurity was discussed at length in the meeting.

They said NSA Doval highlighted that the gravity of cyber risks will increase exponentially with the advent of disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Internet of Things.

He also highlighted the linkages between cyber criminals and terrorists including the use of cyber space for financing, money laundering, radicalizing, lone wolf attacks, recruitment and secured communications, the sources said.