Great to catch up with Blinken, looking forward to PM Modi’s visit to US: Jaishankar

Jaishankar tweeted, “Thanks @SecBlinken. Was great to catch up! Looking forward to PM @narendramodi’s visit.” He made the statement on Twitter in response to Blinken’s tweet where he shared details regarding his meeting with Jaishankar. Blinken said that he had a “great discussion” with Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan. He tweeted, “I had a great discussion with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 in Hiroshima. We look forward to hosting Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi in June, whose visit will celebrate the deep partnership between the United States and India.”

PM Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the US on June 22. During his visit, PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs informed in a statement.