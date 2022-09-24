Guterres calls for efforts to close 3 major gaps to end Covid pandemic

Second, the testing gap. Testing rates are plummeting everywhere, exposing the world to potential variants and undermining the rollout of new treatments. Giving these new medicines a chance means dramatically expanding testing and treatment coverage, especially for low- and middle-income countries, he said.

Third, the preparedness gap. Now is the time to strengthen defence against future threats by investing in early-warning systems, local manufacturing and diagnostic capabilities, and a well-paid, well-supplied health workforce. The world must never be caught so unprepared again, he said.

"Making progress toward closing these gaps is what today is all about. It's time to build political momentum to finish the job on Covid-19. Let's get it done. Let's end this pandemic -- once and for all," said Guterres.

The world is challenged on all fronts. Most of those challenges, particularly rising poverty and inequalities, have been aggravated by the pandemic that continues to upend lives, livelihoods and economies, he said.

This is the third UN General Assembly taking place under the shadow of Covid-19, he noted.

While no country was spared, low- and even middle-income countries continue to suffer the worst impacts, he said.