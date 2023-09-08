Guterres calls for Security Council to reflect realities of today's world

Guterres, who arrived earlier in the day in New Delhi to attend the G20 summit, while speaking on UN Security Council (UNSC) reforms, noted: "Some people think that if the world is multipolar, then peace will come by itself. It's not true. Multipolarity requires strong and reformed multilateral institutions. But when one looks at the Security Council of the United Nations, they do not reflect today's world. They reflect the world at the end of the Second World War."

He added that many things have changed and "So it is clear that if we want multilateral institutions to work properly, we need to adapt their structure, their organisation...we need to adapt them to reflect the reality of today".