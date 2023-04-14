Guterres not surprised by US spying on him, denies being soft on Russia: Spokesperson

The documents suggested that US officials' opinions about Guterres were based on communication intercepts or spying.

Dujarric said, "The Secretary-General is not soft on any one country or another. On the conflict in Ukraine, he has been very clear about the violations of international law, very clear about the violations of the Chartera."

About the eavesdropping, he said that Guterres "has been in politics and a public figure for quite some time. So he's not surprised, I think, by the fact that people are spying on him and listening to his private conversations".