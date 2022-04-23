Guterres to meet Putin, Zelensky in mediation effort

Guterres’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric announced on Friday that the UN chief will “be received by” Putin and Zelensky in their countries and will have working meetings with their Foreign Ministers.

Guterres will first go to Moscow on April 25 and then to Ukraine on April 28.

The announcement of the meetings with Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba did not say where the meetings will take place.