Guterres visiting India from Tuesday, to commemorate 75th anniversary of India at UN, pay tribute to 26/11 victims

Guterres will visit a model project site, which has recently been declared India's first solar-powered village, and see "how solar rooftops installed on more than 1,300 rural houses are improving lives in the community", the spokesperson said.



While in Modhera village, which is a model of solar power use, he will also visit the Sun Temple, an 11th century structure built by the Chalukyas in homage to the Sun god, the MEA said.



At the Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Kevadia, Gutteres is to join Modi to launch the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), the MEA said.



Mission LiFE's "central idea reflects India's ethos of respect for Mother Nature and aims at piloting a focussed programme that will mobilise 1 billion Indians to become pro-planet people (3P), who would practice simple environment and climate-friendly behaviour/actions in their daily lives to promote a shared commitment to protect our planet", the MEA said calling it India's "signature initiative" for fighting climate change.



Dujarric said that Guterres will go to Vietnam from India, to participate in that country's celebration of 45 years of UN membership.