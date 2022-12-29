Hackers increase abuse of Google Ads platform to target users

New Delhi, Dec 29: Hackers have increased their abuse of the Google Ads platform to target users searching for popular software products.

Among the software products being impersonated include Grammarly, Slack, Dashlane, Audacity, ITorrent, AnyDesk, Libre Office, Teamviewer, Thunderbird, and more, reports Bleeping Computer.

"The threat actors clone official websites of the above projects and distribute trojanised versions of the software when users click the download button," the report mentioned.

The Google Ads platform helps advertisers promote pages on Google Search.