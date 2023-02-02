Half a million UK workers strike over pay amid high inflation

London: Up to half a million teachers, university staff, train drivers and civil servants in the UK went on a strike in the largest coordinated action for years amid high inflation and lengthy disputes over pay.

On Wednesday, members of the National Education Union in England and Wales walked out in the first of several days, affecting 23,400 schools, reports Xinhua news agency.

The union said there is a crisis of recruitment and retention within the school system and that the government must address a decade of falling pay.