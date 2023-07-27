Heat waves impact 92 mn kids in Europe, Central Asia: Unicef

Geneva: A staggering 92 million children in Europe and Central Asia, comprising half of the region's young population, face heightened exposure to the frequent heat waves, twice the global average, the Unicef said in a new policy brief published on Thursday.

Countries in these parts of the world are feeling the heat of the climate crisis, and children's health and well-being are suffering the most, Xinhua news agency quoted Regina De Dominicis, the Unicef regional director for Europe and Central Asia, as saying in the brief.

"This is expected to rise to all children in 2050. The multitude of negative implications on the current and future health of such a significant proportion of the region's children must be a catalyst for governments to urgently invest in mitigation and adaptation measures," she said.