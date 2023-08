Geneva: The summer of 2023 is "a summer of extremes" due to the scorching heat, wildfires and floods that have resulted in major damage to people's health and the environment, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said.

Clare Nullis, spokesperson for the WMO, said at a press briefing here on Friday that dangerous weather, including intense heat and devastating rainfall, has impacted large parts of the world in this "summer of extremes", reports Xinhua news agency.