Heatwaves are getting more deadly, frequent

Zurich [Switzerland]: The old, the ill, and the poor are especially vulnerable to the devastating effects of heatwaves like the one we are presently experiencing. One of the deadliest natural disasters in recent memory, the 2003 heatwave that saw temperatures in Europe exceed 47.5 degrees Celsius claimed between 45,000 and 70,000 lives in a few weeks.

The emergency rooms in the cities were overflowing, the forests burnt, and the harvests in the fields perished. Around 13 billion dollars worth of costs were incurred globally. However, compared to other climate-related events, the public continues to be less informed about the dangers of heat waves. According to a study that was written in the journal Nature Communications, this is an issue. Heatwaves similar to the one we experienced in 2003 might become the new standard in the coming years.