How Trump’s indictment will play out in court

A CNN report said that the Manhattan grand jury’s indictment of Trump will set in motion a criminal process that will in some ways work like that of any other defendant, and in other ways, look very different. In the US when a person is indicted, the charges are sometimes kept under seal until the defendant makes his first appearance in court. At present, the charges against the former President voted for indictment and trial by the grand jury of New York are under a sealed envelope and kept secret, though a 30-minute testimony has been leaked.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement that Trump’s attorney has been contacted to coordinate his surrender before the court.