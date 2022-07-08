Huge moment for India's environment, says UN Environment Chief on single-use plastics

New Delhi, July 8: Believing it's a major achievement by India in its crusade against single-use plastic pollution, former UN Environment chief Erik Solheim on Friday said four years ago he worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its ban.
"A huge moment for India's environment," tweeted Solheim, adding: "Four years ago, I worked with Prime Minister Modi on a ban on single-use plastics. Now the government has delivered. Bravo!"
Posting a video of the World Economic Forum, it says India uses 14 million tonnes of plastic annually and plastic pollution is a growing problem in the country. Solheim, the former Norwegian diplomat, politician and environment minister, played a crucial role in 2018 as the United Nations Environment Programme Executive Director in convincing India to phase out single-use plastics by 2022, a major achievement in his crusade against plastic pollution.
Solheim is optimistic that India can act as a catalyst for curbing greenhouse gas emissions too.