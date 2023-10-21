Humanitarian aid reaches Gaza as Rafah border crossing reopens

New Delhi: In a conflict-ridden landscape, there are little moments of respite, signs of hope, when concrete international efforts to address the dire humanitarian situation are seriously negotiated.
After nearly two weeks of anxious anticipation, a convoy of 20 aid trucks (first baby step) has finally made its way into the embattled and holed-up region, delivering much-needed relief to its civilians.
These essential supplies, provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent and the United Nations, offer a glimmer of hope for a population grappling with dire shortages and deteriorating conditions in Gaza.
Israel, following its earlier promise, allowed these 20 aid trucks to enter Gaza. Still, a pressing issue remains unaddressed - the critical shortage of fuel needed to operate water pumps for clean drinking water, and electricity for hospital machines. The need for a sustainable solution to ensure a steady supply of essentials like food, water, medicine, and fuel is evident. Equally, the fate of 200 hostages still with Hamas and their release remains a big concern.
UN Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator Martin Griffiths expressed hope that this delivery would mark the beginning of a sustained effort to provide these vital supplies to the people of Gaza. He stressed the importance of ensuring that this assistance is delivered in a safe, dependable, unconditional, and unimpeded manner.
The Rafah border crossing, presently the sole entry point into Gaza, is a focal point for these efforts. Hundreds of trucks have been waiting at this crossing, ready to bring much-needed relief in the form of food, water, medicines, and other essential items. These supplies are a lifeline for a population already on the brink due to severe shortages.
The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that medical supplies from the agency have also crossed the border. However, the magnitude of the need remains staggering.
WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the need for the safe passage of additional convoys, protection for all humanitarian workers, and sustained access to health aid.
Hospitals in Gaza have already reached a breaking point due to shortages of medicines and medical supplies. These supplies are a lifeline for the injured and those battling chronic illnesses. The medical supplies in the approaching convoy include trauma medicines and supplies for 1,200 people, portable trauma bags for stabilizing up to 235 injured individuals, chronic disease medicines for 1,500 people, and basic essential medicines and health supplies for 300,000 people over three months.
The arrival of these essential resources not only brings hope to the people of Gaza but also signifies a significant milestone for global negotiators who have persistently called on Israel to allow the delivery of aid to those in need.
In a parallel development, two American hostages, Jadith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie Raanan, were released yesterday, offering another ray of hope in this conflict-ridden landscape.
Both had been abducted by Hamas during an attack on Israel nearly two weeks ago, along with around 200 other Israeli citizens. This release comes after a tragic attack by Hamas, resulting in the loss of around 1400 Israeli lives and the hostage-taking of approximately 200 people. In response, airstrikes attacked around 4000 Palestinians killing Hamas militants and damaging several buildings.
The mother, a 59-year-old resident of Evanston, Illinois, and her daughter, a recent high school graduate, are both U.S. citizens. They were visiting relatives in Nahal Oz, a farming community in southern Israel, when they were taken hostage on October 7. The hostages were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and subsequently to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).
The release of the Raanans followed negotiations between Qatar and Hamas. Their release was primarily on humanitarian grounds, notably due to the mother's poor health.
Qatari officials expressed their intention to continue dialogue with Israel and Hamas to secure the release of all civilian hostages from various nationalities. U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his joy at the imminent reunion of the Raanan family and thanked the Qatari government for its mediation efforts. The President reiterated the U.S. government's commitment to working tirelessly to free American citizens held by Hamas.
These moments of hope and relief emerge amidst a protracted period of conflict marked by violence, sadness, airstrikes, and intermittent rocket fire and airstrikes.
These positive developments not only offer a fresh sense of optimism for the affected civilians but also rekindle hope within the international community, which fervently seeks a ceasefire and a return to peace in the region.
Meanwhile, Israel has issued a travel advisory asking its citizens in Egypt and Jordan to leave as soon as possible, raising the travel threat level to "high" in these countries. This advisory reflects the volatile situation in the region, where tensions and uncertainties persist.
In Egypt, a summit is currently underway, aimed at addressing the Gaza conflict and averting a wider regional war. Several Middle Eastern and European leaders are attending this gathering. However, the absence of top leaders and decision-makers from the United States and some other major Western countries has tempered expectations for what this hastily convened event can achieve.
Arab countries have expressed anger at Israel's extensive bombardment and siege of Gaza, home to 2.3 million people. European countries have struggled to formulate a united approach to the crisis, beyond condemning Hamas's attack, following days of confusion and mixed messaging continue to pour in.
Media reports suggest that it is unlikely that there will be a joint statement from the summit due to sensitivities around any calls for a ceasefire and whether to include mention of Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel and Israel's right to defend itself.
Furthermore, clashes on Israel's border with Lebanon and attempted attacks by Iranian-backed forces in the region have fuelled fears of a spillover conflict, particularly if a ground offensive takes place and proves to be bloody. Additionally, growing anti-Islamic and anti-Semitic harassment around the world has raised security concerns in many countries.
Amidst these complexities, the United Nations chief has called for a renewed commitment to bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza to avert a humanitarian catastrophe. "Trucks need to move as quickly as possible in a massive, sustained, and safe way from Egypt into Gaza," he stated. "We are working non-stop with all relevant parties to make it happen."
In conclusion, these developments reflect the complex and fragile situation in Gaza and its neighbouring regions. While there are moments of hope, relief, and international efforts to address the crisis, the underlying challenges and tensions remain significant. The global community continues to grapple with the need for a sustainable and comprehensive solution that can ensure the well-being and security of all those affected by the ongoing conflict.