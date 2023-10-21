Humanitarian aid reaches Gaza as Rafah border crossing reopens

New Delhi: In a conflict-ridden landscape, there are little moments of respite, signs of hope, when concrete international efforts to address the dire humanitarian situation are seriously negotiated.

After nearly two weeks of anxious anticipation, a convoy of 20 aid trucks (first baby step) has finally made its way into the embattled and holed-up region, delivering much-needed relief to its civilians.

These essential supplies, provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent and the United Nations, offer a glimmer of hope for a population grappling with dire shortages and deteriorating conditions in Gaza.

Israel, following its earlier promise, allowed these 20 aid trucks to enter Gaza. Still, a pressing issue remains unaddressed - the critical shortage of fuel needed to operate water pumps for clean drinking water, and electricity for hospital machines. The need for a sustainable solution to ensure a steady supply of essentials like food, water, medicine, and fuel is evident. Equally, the fate of 200 hostages still with Hamas and their release remains a big concern.

UN Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator Martin Griffiths expressed hope that this delivery would mark the beginning of a sustained effort to provide these vital supplies to the people of Gaza. He stressed the importance of ensuring that this assistance is delivered in a safe, dependable, unconditional, and unimpeded manner.

The Rafah border crossing, presently the sole entry point into Gaza, is a focal point for these efforts. Hundreds of trucks have been waiting at this crossing, ready to bring much-needed relief in the form of food, water, medicines, and other essential items. These supplies are a lifeline for a population already on the brink due to severe shortages.

The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that medical supplies from the agency have also crossed the border. However, the magnitude of the need remains staggering.

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the need for the safe passage of additional convoys, protection for all humanitarian workers, and sustained access to health aid.