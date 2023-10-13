Humanitarian challenges in highly complex situation in Gaza and global response

New Delhi, Oct 13: The situation in Gaza after a week of ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains highly complex and fraught with humanitarian challenges, necessitating urgent international attention and diplomatic efforts to alleviate the crisis.
As numerous countries rush to evacuate their citizens from Israel, the plight of foreign nationals stranded in Gaza remains uncertain, with only a few desperate social media pleas for their rescue breaking through the information blackout. India’s first flight under Operation Ajay with 220 stranded Indians were evacuated from Israel and landed in New Delhi.
Israel asks Gazans to flee from Northern Gaza
Israel has issued an order for approximately 1.1 million people in northern Gaza to relocate to the south of the Strip within 24 hours, as reported by the UN. The Israel Defence forces acknowledge that moving such a large population within this timeframe is impractical, but they blame Hamas for instructing people to disregard the order.
Israel has amassed a substantial military presence along the border, signalling a potential ground offensive into the densely populated enclave. The UN has called on Israel to rescind this order, citing the "devastating humanitarian consequences" it could entail.
Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza City, pointed out the immense challenges of evacuating such a large population in a short time frame, expressing concerns about the safety of patients, the elderly, and children in hospitals. She underscored the difficulties posed by the destruction of infrastructure and restricted movement due to ongoing bombardments. Hamas urges residents to ignore it, branding it as "fake propaganda."
The UN and humanitarian agencies are concerned about the practicality of carrying out an evacuation of this scale within 24 hours, given the densely populated area, including vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and the wounded in already overcrowded hospitals. Israel's military acknowledges that the time frame for evacuation may extend beyond 24 hours but does not confirm the UN's reported deadline.
Meanwhile, Various nations and international organizations are appealing for a humanitarian corridor and urging Israeli forces, who have encircled Gaza, to allow the passage of essential supplies like water, electricity, food, and medicines.
The conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to tragic consequences, with a significant loss of life and a total blockade in Gaza, resulting in dwindling supplies of fuel, food, and water. Israel has stated it will not lift the restrictions until Hamas releases all 150 hostages.
The situation in Gaza is becoming increasingly dire, as hundreds of thousands of people are facing severe shortages of food, water, and sanitary conditions. Community kitchens and schools have been transformed into overcrowded camps for internally displaced people, aggravating the crisis.
Prominent Political Figures Visit Tel Aviv as Israel Continues to Attract Global Attention
Tel Aviv has become a focal point for international diplomacy as political leaders from various parts of the world visit Israel to demonstrate their solidarity in the ongoing conflict. Among the high-profile visitors, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Israel today. They are joined by Antony Blinken, the United States' top diplomat, who is already engaged in discussions with regional leaders.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently held talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Jordan, after previously meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During his visit to Israel, Blinken was confronted with graphic images of children killed by Hamas. In addition to these meetings, Blinken also engaged with Jordan's King Abdullah, who is attempting to mediate between Israeli forces and Hamas, alongside other Arab leaders.
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Launch Investigation into Hamas Training Camps
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have announced their intent to investigate Hamas' use of training camps in Gaza following reports from CNN. IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus confirmed that an analysis by CNN revealed six training camps used by Hamas and its affiliates for the preparation of attacks. Notably, two of these camps were located within a mere 2 kilometres of the heavily fortified and patrolled Erez Crossing, situated along the Gaza-Israel border. Another camp was found to be just 720 meters, or less than a kilometre, from the border, highlighting the proximity of these facilities to the conflict zone.
Palestinian Health Minister Appeals for Immediate Aid
Amid the ongoing crisis, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila has made a heartfelt appeal, characterizing Gaza's situation as a humanitarian and health catastrophe. Al-Kaila has urged countries and human rights organizations to swiftly provide medical and emergency aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave. Despite facing targeted attacks and casualties among their ranks, health teams in Gaza have been tirelessly working for seven days without respite. Al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the ministry, has warned of the impending challenges as hospitals struggle to maintain their clinical, pharmaceutical, and fuel resources due to Israel's total siege on the region.
Civil Defence Infrastructure Discrepancies
While the conflict unfolds, a stark contrast emerges in the protective measures available to civilians in Israel compared to those in Gaza. In Israel, advanced warning detectors trigger alarms in targeted neighbourhoods, and civilians can seek refuge in an extensive network of bomb shelters. The Iron Dome defence system is active in intercepting projectiles in the air, providing an additional layer of protection. However, in Gaza, none of these high-tech defences are accessible or available to safeguard its population. Most of the buildings that have been bombed are rendered uninhabitable, and Palestinians are left sifting through the rubble to retrieve their belongings.
For the more than two million Palestinians living in this besieged territory, half of whom are children, the absence of air raid sirens or bomb shelters leaves them vulnerable. Instead, they rely on sporadic phone calls or text messages from the Israeli military as their sole source of warning for imminent strikes. In Gaza, the limited escape routes are further compounded by overcrowded tunnels, leaving residents with few options amid a dire and precarious situation.
Friday Protests Across the Middle East in Solidarity with Palestine
Around the world, in Muslim communities, worshippers gathered at mosques for their first Friday prayers since the Hamas militants' attack on Israel, sparking the latest Israel-Palestinian conflict.
In a display of solidarity with the Palestinians and opposition to Israel besieging Gaza, tens of thousands of Muslims took to the streets across the Middle East, South East Asia and South Asia on Friday. This widespread demonstration underscores the heightened risk of a broader regional conflict as Israel contemplates a potential ground invasion of the coastal strip.
From Amman, Jordan, to Yemen's capital, Sanaa, Muslims poured out onto the streets following their weekly Friday prayers, expressing their anger over the Israeli strikes, which were prompted by a surprise attack on Israel by the militant group Hamas last Saturday killing innocent civilians including children and women.
In Jerusalem, at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli authorities had restricted access to the hilltop compound for prayers, allowing only older men, women, and children to enter, a measure aimed at curbing the potential for violence as thousands typically gather there on a typical Friday.
In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, approximately 1,000 Muslims rallied after Friday prayers to express their solidarity with the Palestinians. Even former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attended the event, emphasizing that the issue goes beyond territorial disputes and relates to the severe suffering endured by the people of Palestine.
In Indonesia, Islamic leaders appealed to all mosques in the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation to pray for peace and the safety of the Palestinian people. The chairperson of the Indonesian Mosque Council called on mosques to perform the Qunut Nazilahto prayer, a supplication for protection, seeking divine intervention to bring a swift end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
In response to an appeal from Hamas for global protests following Friday afternoon prayers, several European countries took precautionary measures, including the closure of schools and colleges, while Jewish communities were provided with additional security protection.
Jewish communities in France and other places were also planning rallies to express solidarity with Israel, following the deadliest attacks against civilians in the state's history.
India's Stand on Palestine
Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), emphasized India's commitment to international humanitarian law and the global fight against terrorism. He stated, "We do believe there is a universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law. And there is also a global responsibility to fight the menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."
Bagchi continued by expressing India's long-standing position, saying, "India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side by side at peace with Israel."
In a separate event, addressing the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of global unity in addressing humanity's most pressing challenges.
He stated, "A divided world cannot provide solutions to the major challenges facing humanity. This is the time of peace and brotherhood, a time to move together. This is a time for growth and well-being for all. We have to overcome the global trust crisis and move forward with human-centric thinking."
The Prime Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the summit, hosted by the Parliament of India as part of India's G20 Presidency, which is themed 'Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.'
Prime Minister Modi emphasized the urgency of combating terrorism, asserting, "No matter where terrorism occurs, for whatever reason, in whatever form, it is against humanity."
He called for unwavering resolve in dealing with this global menace. Modi also highlighted the lack of consensus in the international community regarding the definition of terrorism and the ongoing struggle to reach an agreement within the United Nations. He urged parliaments and representatives from around the world to collaborate on effective strategies in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing the critical need to stand united against the enemies of humanity.