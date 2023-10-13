Humanitarian challenges in highly complex situation in Gaza and global response

Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza City, pointed out the immense challenges of evacuating such a large population in a short time frame, expressing concerns about the safety of patients, the elderly, and children in hospitals. She underscored the difficulties posed by the destruction of infrastructure and restricted movement due to ongoing bombardments. Hamas urges residents to ignore it, branding it as "fake propaganda."

The UN and humanitarian agencies are concerned about the practicality of carrying out an evacuation of this scale within 24 hours, given the densely populated area, including vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and the wounded in already overcrowded hospitals. Israel's military acknowledges that the time frame for evacuation may extend beyond 24 hours but does not confirm the UN's reported deadline.

Meanwhile, Various nations and international organizations are appealing for a humanitarian corridor and urging Israeli forces, who have encircled Gaza, to allow the passage of essential supplies like water, electricity, food, and medicines.