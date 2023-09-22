Humanity has opened gates of hell on climate: Guterres

The proposed Climate Solidarity Pact calls on major emitters, who have benefitted most from fossil fuels, to make extra efforts to cut emissions, and on wealthy countries to support emerging economies to do so. Developed countries must reach net-zero emissions as close as possible to 2040, and emerging economies as close as possible to 2050 according to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, he said.

There is a need for a transformation to rebuild trust. Governments must push the global financial system toward supporting climate action. That means putting a price on carbon, and overhauling the business models of multilateral development banks so that they leverage far more private finance at reasonable cost to developing countries, he said.

All parties must operationalize the Loss and Damage Fund at this year's UN Climate Change Conference. Developed countries must meet the 100-billion-U.S.-dollar commitment for developing countries, replenish the Green Climate Fund, and double adaptation funding. And everyone must be covered by an early warning system by 2027, said Guterres.