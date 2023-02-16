Hundreds of thousands displaced eager to build new life after Turkey quakes

Ankara: More than a week after two massive earthquakes levelled a swathe of Turkey's southeastern region, hundreds of thousands of people have left the quake-hit zone in search of a new life in other cities.

"To return and live there seems very difficult as there is extensive damage. From now on, I would like to continue my life here and go to school in Ankara," Orcun Kabatas, a teenager from Hatay province, told Xinhua news agency.

The 16-year-old earthquake victim was playing ping-pong with newly acquainted friends who are also from the disaster zone in a relief centre of the capital city Ankara's Mamak district. The center is part of a residential complex of flats that is now home to around 3,500 earthquake survivors.