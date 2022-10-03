Hurricane Ian kills at least 80 in US

Washington: At least 80 people were killed in the U.S. states of Florida and North Carolina by Hurricane Ian which made landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 last week.

At least 76 people in Florida had died due to Ian, with four other fatalities reported in North Carolina, media outlets said on Sunday.

In Florida’s Lee County alone, the hurricane contributed to 42 deaths. The county sheriff Carmine Marceno told reporters that the projected death toll is unknown due to the insurmountable damage the county has seen.