I apologise if my comments were misconstrued: Lapid on Kashmir Files row

New Delhi: Israeli director Nadav Lapid has issued a "complete apologies" if his comments on The Kashmir Files were misconstrued as a disrespect to the Kashmiri Pandit community or those who had suffered.

Lapid, who presided over the international jury at the recent International Film Festival of India (IFFI), underlined that he merely criticised the movie for its "series of cinematic manipulations" after calling the Vivek Agnihotri film "vulgar" and a "propaganda."

"I didn't want to insult anyone. My aim was never to insult the people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally apologise if that's the way they interpreted it," Lapid, who has left the country since his remarks at the closing ceremony of the 53rd edition of the festival in Goa this week, told news channel CNN-News18 on Wednesday night.