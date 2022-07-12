I2U2: India, Israel, UAE, US leaders’ virtual summit on July 14

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed his participation in the first I2U2 leadership summit to be held virtually on Thursday.

The summit aims to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas -- water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security.

It also intends to mobilise private sector capital and expertise to help modernise the infrastructure, low carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.