IAF pulls out of multilateral air exercise in the UK

The pull-out came amid a deepening crisis in Ukraine with Russian troops advancing on Kyiv and other key cities.

The decision also came hours after India abstained from voting on a UN Security Council resolution on the Russian military aggression against Ukraine.

Official sources said by abstaining from the resolution, India retained the option of reaching out to all relevant sides to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

On Wednesday, the IAF announced that it will participate in the 'Cobra Warrior' exercise with a fleet of five Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA).