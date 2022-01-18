Identities of 2 Indians killed in drone attack in UAE established

On Monday, two Indians and a Pakistani national, all staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others injured in the attack claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The explosions were caused by "small flying objects", possibly drones, that hit three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi.

The embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday that the identities of the two deceased Indian nationals have been established.

@IndembAbuDhabi officials are in touch with their family members. The Mission is working closely with UAE authorities, including ADNOC, for early repatriation of mortal remains, it tweeted.

However, the embassy has not revealed their identities.