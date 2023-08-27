If elected will like Elon Musk as advisor: Indian American Vivek Ramaswamy

“What he did at Twitter is a good example of what I want to do to the administrative state,” Ramaswamy said in an interview on Fox News last week. “Take out the 75 per cent of the dead weight cost, improve the actual experience of what it’s supposed to do,” he said.

The Indian-American Presidential candidate further said, “He put an X through Twitter, I will put a big X through the administrative state. So, that’s where I am at on common tactics with Elon.”

Earlier, Musk in an interview said that he had cut down the company’s workforce from 8,000 to 1,500 since he bought Twitter for USD 44 billion last fall, reported The Hill.

Last week, Musk said that he found Ramaswamy to be a “very promising candidate.”

Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur, has previously engaged in a number of heated discussions with other GOP candidates during the debate stage.

Ramaswamy is a biotech and healthcare entrepreneur who has written two books, ‘Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence’ and ‘Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam’, CNN reported.