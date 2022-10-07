IMF chief highlights ‘fundamental shift’ in global economy

Washington, Oct 7: Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva said there is a “fundamental shift” in the global economy, urging countries to bring down inflation, put in place responsible fiscal policy, and jointly support the emerging market and developing economies.

The global economy is moving “from a world of relative predictability, with a rules-based framework for international economic cooperation, low interest rates, and low inflation... to a world with more fragility, greater uncertainty, higher economic volatility, geopolitical confrontations, and more frequent and devastating natural disasters”, Georgieva said in a curtain raiser speech ahead of the 2022 Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank scheduled next week.