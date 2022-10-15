IMF chief warns of risk of geopolitical fragmentation

Washington, Oct 15: There is a risk of geopolitical fragmentation, as geopolitics turn into geo-economics with negative impacts, warns International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

“Emerging markets and developing countries have stressed that for them, it is paramount that they have the opportunity to drive growth and employment on the basis of a more integrated global economy,” Georgieva said at a press conference during the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in response to a question from Xinhua news agency.