Imran calls out Biden administration for regime change ‘conspiracy’

Islamabad: Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday openly called out the Joe Biden administration of the US for its alleged involvement in a regime change "conspiracy" in Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Ex-prime minister Khan repeatedly blamed the US for backing the no-confidence motion -- that lead to his ouster on April 10 -- and refused to accept the newly-elected premier Shehbaz Sharif, saying "there can't be any bigger insult to this country".

But the Joe Biden administration denied any role in the process.