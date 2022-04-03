Imran Khan de-notified as PM of Pakistan

Islamabad: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been de-notified as the prime minister of Pakistan, a statement from the Cabinet Division said Sunday after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

However, under Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan — once a notification is issued — Imran Khan can continue as the prime minister for 15 days till the appointment of a caretaker prime minister. There is still, however, no clarity over how a caretaker prime minister will be appointed as the National Assembly has been dissolved — and the people who appoint the person, the Opposition leader in the National Assembly and the premier, are no longer in office. If Imran Khan continues to be the prime minister for selected days, he will not be empowered to make decisions that an elected head of the government can make.