Imran Khan handed 3-yr jail term in Toshakhana case

Islamabad: In a major development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday issued its verdict in the Toshakhana case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, sentencing him to at least three-years imprisonment and imposing a fine of 100,000 PKR.

The IHC, which has been hearing the case on a daily basis, announced its verdict after hearing versions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Khan’s lawyer, concluding that the former premier was found guilty of corrupt practices in acquiring gifts from Toshakhana, misusing his public office to tailor procedures, evaluation and settlement of gifts, given to him as premier by different countries and delegates.

Khan was accused of opting for corrupt practices to not only acquire gifts, jewellery and other items worth billions of rupees, but also using his office to tailor the procedures, get under-valued assessments done and later pay 20 percent of their under-valued price through undeclared accounts.

The Islamabad trial court declared the PTI chief as guilty of corrupt practices and concealing details of Toshakhana gifts.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details to the Election Commission of Pakistan and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” the trial court verdict said

Shortly after the IHC order, Khan was taken into custody from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.