Imran Khan loses majority after key ally sides with Opposition

Sharif said that it was an important day as all opposition parties have joined together to address the problems faced by Pakistan. "The premier, even if he is a selected one, should resign to set a new tradition," he said.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said the support by MQM was a big development and with this the prime minister has lost the majority. "The prime minister has no option and he will have to resign," he said.

Bilawal also said that Sharif will soon be elected as the next prime minister.

Another ally of the ruling coalition, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) with five members in the lower house had announced on Monday that it had "accepted the opposition's invitation" to vote against Khan.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that Prime Minister Khan will address the nation on Wednesday evening and discuss the prevailing political situation.