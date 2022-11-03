Imran Khan sustains bullet injury in assassination bid at PTI’s long march

Wazirabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan was injured in a gun attack on his long march container on Day 7 of the party’s ‘Haqeeqi Long March’, confirmed party leader Farrukh Habib, media reports said.

PTI leader Faisal Javed also sustained injuries in the attack, which occurred in Wazirabad. The suspect has been arrested, Express Tribune reported.

Javed said that a PTI worker was killed during the attack, while another was severely injured, as he prayed for the well-being and protection of Khan and everyone else, the report said.