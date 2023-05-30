In a first, University of Edinburgh launches Hindi course

London, May 30: The University of Edinburgh has partnered with the Indian consulate in the UK to develop its first open access course in Hindi language.
The Climate Solutions course has been curated with the help of skilled translators, and was a result of collaboration between the government of India and the University's Edinburgh Climate Change Institute.
The course is designed and delivered by award-winning climate change experts, including Executive Director of the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI), Professor Dave Reay.