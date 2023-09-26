In multipolar world, rising India will be Vishwa Mitra, a power for global good: Jaishankar

"When we aspired to be a leading power, this is not for self-aggrandisement, but to take on greater responsibility and make more contributions," he said at the high-level meeting of the General Assembly.

"All nations pursue the national interests (but) we, in India, have never seen that as being in contradiction with global good," he said.

Outlining India’s role, he said: "From the era of non-alignment, we have now evolved to that of Vishwa Mitra, a friend to the world.

"This is reflected in our ability to engage with a broad range of nations and when necessary, harmonise interests."