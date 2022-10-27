Inadequate progress on climate action, finds UN report

New Delhi: As intensifying climate impacts across the globe hammer home the message that greenhouse gas emissions must fall rapidly, a new UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report finds that the international community is still falling far short of the Paris goals, with no credible pathway to 1.5 degrees Celsius in place.

However, the Emissions Gap Report 2022: The Closing Window -- Climate crisis calls for rapid transformation of societies finds that urgent sector and system-wide transformations -- in the electricity supply, industry, transport and buildings sectors, and the food and financial systems -- would help to avoid climate disaster.

"This report tells us in cold scientific terms what nature has been telling us, all year, through deadly floods, storms and raging fires: we have to stop filling our atmosphere with greenhouse gases, and stop doing it fast," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.