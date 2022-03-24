India abstains in UN General Assembly resolution on Ukraine

United Nations: India on Thursday abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution by Ukraine and its allies on the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn eastern European country, saying the focus should be on cessation of hostilities and on urgent humanitarian assistance and the draft did not fully reflect New Delhi's expected focus on these challenges.

The 193-member UN General Assembly adopted the draft resolution ‘Humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine by Ukraine and its western allies, with 140 nations voting in favour, five against and 38 abstentions. India abstained on the resolution.