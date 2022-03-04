India abstains on UNHRC resolution on Russia-Ukraine war

Geneva/United Nations, Mar 4 : India on Friday abstained in the UN Human Rights Council on a vote to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry to investigate alleged human rights violations and related crimes following Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
The 47-member Council voted on a draft resolution on the 'Situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression.'
The resolution was adopted with 32 votes in favour, two against (Russia and Eritrea) and 13 abstentions, including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela.
The countries voting in favour included France, Germany, Japan, Nepal, UAE, UK and the US.
The resolution, which strongly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine, decides to "urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry” to “investigate all alleged violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law, and related crimes, in the context of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, and to establish the facts, circumstances, and root causes of any such violations and abuses.”