India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia’s referendum to annex Ukraine areas

“India’s Prime Minister has also emphasised that this cannot be an era of war,” she added highlighting his public statement to Putin in Samarkand in September, which has been welcomed by Washington and interpreted as a shift from India’s presumed neutrality.

This was at least the ninth time India had abstained on a substantive resolution on Ukraine at the UN.

US Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield did not attach much weight to the abstentions by India, along with China, Brazil and Gabon.

Speaking to reporters outside the Council chamber after the vote, she said, “Their abstentions clearly were not a defence of Russia. They were not in support of Russia and they made clear their condemnation of Russia.”

Kamboj said, “India’s position has been clear and consistent from the very beginning of this conflict: The global order is anchored on the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of all states.”

Calling for an immediate end to the conflict, she said, “Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment.”

Prime Minister Modi has unequivocally said this to both Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, she added.

The Council took up the resolution hours after Putin held a ceremony at the Kremlin to formalise the annexation and declared that the territories were now part of Russia and Moscow would defend them.

The seized territories together cover “more than 90,000 square km”, which UK’s Permanent Representative Barbara Woodward said, “is the largest forcible annexation of territory since the Second World War”.

The referendum came after Russia faced military setbacks and retreated from some of the territories it had invaded.

The vetoed resolution introduced by Albania and the US called the “so-called referendums” held by Russia in the four Ukraine regions, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya, “illegal” and said they were an attempt to change Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders.

The issue will now go before the General Assembly either through a similar resolution or by a new procedure adopted by it to require permanent members to explain their vetoes.