India agrees to give more data on western river projects to Pakistan: Report

Islamabad: India has agreed to provide additional data on several western hydropower projects to Pakistan during an annual meeting between the officials of the two countries held here under the Permanent Commission on Indus Waters (PCIW), a media report said on Thursday.

The three-day meeting between the two commissioners of PCIW completed discussions on all agenda items on Wednesday. The talks were held in a very cordial environment and the final outcome of crucial parleys is expected to be announced on Thursday.

According to the Dawn newspaper, Pakistan raised objections regarding 10 projects including Kulan Ramwari, Feb-II, Tamasha Hydro, Baltikulan, Darbuk Shyok, Nummu Chilling, Kargil Hunderman, Phagla and Mandi HEP.