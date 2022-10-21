India asks its students in China to register for consular needs

One needs to fill details like name, passport number, university name and registration number, batch, expected date of completion of degree, date of entry or return, the state of residence in India, contact details etc. on the registration form (https://www.eoibeijing.gov.in/student_registration).

In a tweet, the Embassy also asked students to note that the “University registration number” is the same as the roll number of the student in the respective university.

Over 23,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in various Chinese universities, a vast majority of them being medical students.