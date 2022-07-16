India assures continued support to democracy in Sri Lanka

The economic crisis also sparked a political crisis in the country that Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign as president.

The island nation off the tip of southeast India needs about USD 5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages and power cuts.

India has been the principal source of foreign assistance to Sri Lanka this year.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that India is trying to help Sri Lanka as appropriately as possible to deal with the unprecedented crisis that the island nation is facing.