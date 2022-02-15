India at UN says world needs to hold terror masterminds accountable

"We all know from where the perpetrators of these attacks came from,” he said, delivering India's national statement at the open briefing on the work of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) with the Member States of South and South-East Asia.

"It is equally important to call out the masterminds behind these terrorist plots and not let them mislead the international community by painting themselves as victims of terrorism," the Counsellor said.

“We need to call their bluff and hold them accountable for their deeds," Parihar said.

It is regrettable that the victims of these dastardly attacks are yet to get justice, and the perpetrators, facilitators and financiers of these attacks continue to walk free, still enjoying state support and hospitality, Parihar said, making a reference to Pakistan.