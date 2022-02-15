India at UN says world needs to hold terror masterminds accountable

United Nations: The world needs to hold masterminds of terrorist plots accountable for their deeds and "call their bluff" and it is equally important that they are not allowed to mislead the international community by painting themselves as "victims of terrorism", India has said at the UN, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.
The world has witnessed the horrors of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the 2016 Pathankot terror attack and the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Rajesh Parihar said on Monday.
"We all know from where the perpetrators of these attacks came from,” he said, delivering India's national statement at the open briefing on the work of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) with the Member States of South and South-East Asia.
"It is equally important to call out the masterminds behind these terrorist plots and not let them mislead the international community by painting themselves as victims of terrorism," the Counsellor said.
“We need to call their bluff and hold them accountable for their deeds," Parihar said.
It is regrettable that the victims of these dastardly attacks are yet to get justice, and the perpetrators, facilitators and financiers of these attacks continue to walk free, still enjoying state support and hospitality, Parihar said, making a reference to Pakistan.
The Indian diplomat, voicing regret that the present reporting mechanism of the UN on terrorist threats does not treat inputs on the issue by all member states on equal footing and continues to be “plagued by political biases”, said that close attention must be paid to threats emerging from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
“We hope that Counter-Terrorism Committee, its Executive Directorate - CTED, and the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team will pay close attention to the terrorist threat emerging from al-Qaida, particularly, their affiliates, LeT and JeM as well as the atrocities of terrorist groups against religious minorities.
“It is important that the UN reporting mechanism on these issues is unbiased, objective, inclusive and comprehensive,” Parihar said.
Last week, India voiced its objection over the failure of the UN Secretary General's report on ISIS to take notice of the close links between proscribed terrorist entities such as LeT and JeM despite New Delhi repeatedly flagging these concerns, calling for inputs from all member states to be treated on "equal footing" in future.
Speaking in the Security Council briefing on ‘Threat to International Peace and Security Caused by Terrorist Acts' that took up Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' 14th Report on Threat Posed by ISIL/Da'esh, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti had said last week that India had been reiterating the close links between proscribed terrorist entities under the 1267 Sanctions regime such as the LeT and other terror groups including the JeM.
However, “in spite of repeatedly flagging these concerns, the SG's report has failed to take notice of these linkages. We hope that in future iterations of such reports, inputs from all member states would be treated on an equal footing and an evidence-based and credible yardstick be applied by its authors,” he had said.
Parihar, in his remarks on Monday, said that from the past few years, UN member states have been “ringing alarm bells” about terrorists having access to modern and emerging technologies such as the internet, on mobile devices, social media, encrypted messaging services and using them to spread hatred, radical propaganda, fake narratives and carry out recruitment and terror activities.
This threat has been further exacerbated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.