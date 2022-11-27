India, Australia joint military exercise begins from today

New Delhi: The bilateral military training exercise between the contingents of the Indian Army and the Australian Army is scheduled to take place from Monday at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges Rajasthan.
A special brigade of the Australian Army has arrived in India to take part in the military exercise. This is the first exercise in the series of AUSTRA HIND with the participation of all arms and services contingent from both armies. The joint military exercise by the Indian and Australian armed forces will start on November 28 and it will last up to December 11, a defence ministry official informed this on Sunday.
The Ministry of Defence said that the Australian Army contingent comprising soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division has arrived at the exercise location. The Indian Army is represented by troops from the DOGRA Regiment. Exercise “AUSTRA HIND” will be a yearly event that will be conducted alternatively in India and Australia.
“The aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other’s best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in semi-deserts terrain under a UN peace enforcement mandate. This joint exercise will enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations at the Company and Platoon level for neutralising hostile threats,” the defence ministry official added.