India-Bangladesh border talks begin in Dhaka

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh began their director general-level border conference in Dhaka on Monday where the two countries will discuss a host of issues to address cross-frontier crimes and future challenges.

Officials said the Indian delegation is led by Border Security Force (BSF) DG Pankaj Kumar Singh while the Bangladeshi side is headed by the DG of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed.

The BSF chief also called on the home minister of Bangladesh Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday. This is the 52nd edition of this bi-annual conference.