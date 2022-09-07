India, Bangladesh ties role model for neighbourhood diplomacy: Hasina

He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the India-Bangladesh ties have taken great strides forward in ways that not only have the contemporary partnership but also the future collaboration in mind.

The Bangladesh prime minister expressed gratitude to “our Indian brothers” who sacrificed their invaluable lives and shed blood for the cause of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation.

“It is always an honour for us to remember those noble persons who sacrificed their lives. My salutations to you, to the Bravehearts -- our heroes,” she said.

Hasina said she believes that the awardees of the scholarship would have an opportunity to revisit the memories of their forefathers’ valour, relate it to the present circumstances and would continue to be a bridge between the two countries.

She appreciated New Delhi’s gesture of extending support to Bangladesh’s freedom fighters for their treatment in India as well as offering scholarships to their family members.

“It certainly demonstrates their continued support and goodwill for the war heroes of Bangladesh who fought for the emergence of an independent and sovereign Bangladesh,” Hasina said.