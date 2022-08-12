India-born author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

New York: Salman Rushdie, the Mumbai-born author of the Booker Prize-winning novel Midnight's Children', was stabbed and suffered a neck wound when a man stormed the stage during an event here on Friday while he was getting ready to deliver a lecture, New York Police said.

Rushdie, 75, who suffered years of death threats for his controversial book titled The Satanic Verses', fell through a barrier to the stage and was seen with blood on his hands.

The audience tackled the attacker and Rushdie was then treated onstage following the assault at the event of the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York.