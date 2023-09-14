India calls for action after video shows US cop joking about Indian student’s death

New York: India said it has "strongly" taken up the case of its national Jaahnavi Kandula with authorities in the US, following the release of a bodycam video in which a cop is heard joking and laughing about the Indian student's death by a police patrol car this year.

In the brief clip, Seattle Police Officers’ Guild Vice President Daniel Auderer is seen driving and can be heard saying, "she had limited value", in a call with the guild’s president, Mike Solan, The Seattle Times reported this week.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco on Wednesday termed the incident as "deeply troubling".

"We have taken up the matter strongly with local authorities in Seattle & Washington State as well as senior officials in Washington D.C. for a thorough investigation & action against those involved in this tragic case," the consulate said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Consulate & Embassy will continue to closely follow up on this matter with all concerned authorities," it added.