India calls for action on Pakistan, North Korea nuke bomb-missile nexus

New York: India has called for international action on the nuclear-missile nexus of Pakistan and North Korea, calling it a threat to the region’s security.

New Delhi “believes that there is a pressing need to address the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies related to the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) in our region”, India’s Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti told the Security Council on Friday.

“These linkages have an adverse impact on the peace and security in the region, including on India.”

While he referred to North Korea by its formal name, diplomatically he did not mention Pakistan, but it was clear he was speaking of the well-documented swap of Islamabad’s clandestine nuclear technology for North Korea’s missile technology.