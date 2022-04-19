India can help other countries achieve their climate change goals: UN representative

New Delhi, Apr 18: India not only has the potential to become a net-zero carbon emission country by 2070 but can also support others in achieving their climate change goals, said Rachel Kyte, a member of the UN Secretary General's high-level advisory group on climate action.
Kyte, who was on a visit to India recently to interact with policymakers, businesses and think tanks about efforts to tackle the climate crisis, says the world will need to make big bets on India as many of the solutions for climate change can originate here.
"India not only has the potential to meet its own climate change goals -- becoming a net-zero carbon emission country by 2070 -- but also support other countries in achieving their target with adequate foreign investments," said Kyte, who is also the dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University. "India can become a green staging post for the world and the world needs India to pursue its green agenda," she added.
At the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that India will achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and take its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030.
The Glasgow Climate Pact was adopted on November 13 with United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres terming the outcome of the COP-26 "a compromise" and calling for action towards keeping global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Under the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate, countries agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels.