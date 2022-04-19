India can help other countries achieve their climate change goals: UN representative

Kyte, who was on a visit to India recently to interact with policymakers, businesses and think tanks about efforts to tackle the climate crisis, says the world will need to make big bets on India as many of the solutions for climate change can originate here.

"India not only has the potential to meet its own climate change goals -- becoming a net-zero carbon emission country by 2070 -- but also support other countries in achieving their target with adequate foreign investments," said Kyte, who is also the dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University. "India can become a green staging post for the world and the world needs India to pursue its green agenda," she added.